No drinking water supply to Haligera for 20 days

Aspari (Kurnool district): The residents of Haligera village in Aspari mandal expressed ire over the negligence of gram panchayat officials for not supplying drinking water for the past 20 days.

According to information, there was no water supply to the village, which has more than 3,000 population, for 20 days and villagers are facing severe hardship without water. Without water supply, villagers

are thronging agriculture borewells to fetch water. They had to wait for hours, day and night, for power supply to borewells. If power was not supplied for long hours, they have to travel to faraway places for water. The villagers are demanding the officials concerned to see that drinking water is supplied through gram panchyat taps, at least once in two days.