No-fishing period compensation distributed

Singarayakonda: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that, as promised, the government has increased the compensation for the no-fishing period from Rs 10000 to Rs 20000.

The compensation distribution is part of the government’s efforts to support fishermen during seasonal fishing bans, which are implemented for sustainable fish breeding and conservation. The compensation is being distributed to 5,000 fishermen across Prakasam district.

Speaking at the distribution event in Pakala of Singarayakonda mandal, Minister Dola highlighted numerous development and welfare initiatives, including the introduction of pensions to fishermen aged 50 years and above, implemented for fishermen during the previous TDP government.

The Minister enumerated infrastructure projects completed for fishing communities in Singarayakonda, including Chandranna Santa (markets), fish drying platforms, and cyclone shelters. He also mentioned the establishment of a residential school for girls from fishing families.

Minister Swamy said that they have provided outboard motors, fishing nets, and diesel subsidies to support the fishing community, and emphasised that only the NDA government has stood firmly behind fishermen. The Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya, Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, and other officials participated in the programme.