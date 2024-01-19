  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

No one believes Chandrababu: Kakani

No one believes Chandrababu: Kakani
x
Highlights

Nellore: Describing TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu as an opportunistic politician, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that...

Nellore: Describing TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu as an opportunistic politician, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that no one will believe Chandrababu, who failed to fulfil his promises given to the people during 2014 elections.

He inaugurated various development works worth Rs 30 lakh in Mogulluru village of Podalakuru mandal on Thursday. He pointed that still there are several stone plaques confined to foundations in villages in the district. He alleged that ‘Babu Surity – Bhavishyattuku guarantee’ programme is bogus as Chandrababu Naidu deceived women and farmers in waiving of loans.

The Minister lauded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for fulfilling 90 per cent of promises given to the public during 2019 electioneering. He appealed the people to extend their cooperation to YSRCP for continuing the welfare programmes and developmental activities in coming days also.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X