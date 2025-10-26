No one can move a single brick in Papampeta: Paritala Sriram

Dharmavaram: TDP Dharmavaram constituency in-charge Paritala Sriram assured the residents of Papampeta that no one can disturb their homes or lands, asserting that this is a promise from MLA Paritala Sunitha’s side.

Addressing the ongoing land dispute in Papampeta, Sriram said misinformation is being spread by YSRCP leader Prakash Reddy, whom he described as a “political unemployed man” attempting to gain attention.

Speaking at a press meet near Kalyandurg Road, Sriram clarified that the land dispute involves only 20 acres, contrary to the claims of 930 acres being encroached upon.

He stated that the issue is already under court consideration, and both parties have presented their arguments.

“Fearmongering about demolitions and land scams worth thousands of crores is nothing but a political drama by Prakash Reddy,” Sriram remarked.

Sriram accused Prakash Reddy of misleading people with false allegations against the Paritala family and creating unnecessary panic.

He also dismissed Reddy’s claims linking Minister Nara Lokesh to the issue as baseless and politically motivated.

“The TDP government stands firmly with the people. No one will touch your homes—if they try, they must cross us first,” Sriram assured.

He called on Papampeta elders and affected families to attend a meeting next Wednesday to collectively resolve the issue.

“Let’s settle this peacefully, without politics,” he urged, reaffirming that no injustice will occur under the coalition government’s watch.