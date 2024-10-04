  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

No politics after polls, says MLA Prashanthi

No politics after polls, says MLA Prashanthi
x
Highlights

Nellore: Thanking Buchireddypalem municipal chairperson Morla Supraja and other members for cooperating with her to develop the town, MLA Vemireddy...

Nellore: Thanking Buchireddypalem municipal chairperson Morla Supraja and other members for cooperating with her to develop the town, MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy advised the members to limit politics to elections only and not to hamper the progress of the town.

She participated in the council meeting chaired by municipal chairperson M Supraja here on Thursday. The MLA also asked the members to unite for the development. She told the councillors that they can contact her directly over any issue related to development works, irrespective of parties. Commissioner Chandrasekhar Reddy, councillors and officials were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick