No politics after polls, says MLA Prashanthi

Nellore: Thanking Buchireddypalem municipal chairperson Morla Supraja and other members for cooperating with her to develop the town, MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy advised the members to limit politics to elections only and not to hamper the progress of the town.
She participated in the council meeting chaired by municipal chairperson M Supraja here on Thursday. The MLA also asked the members to unite for the development. She told the councillors that they can contact her directly over any issue related to development works, irrespective of parties. Commissioner Chandrasekhar Reddy, councillors and officials were present.
