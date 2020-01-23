No possibility for Ordinance on three capitals bill: TDP MLC Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

TDP MLC Yanamala Ramakrishnan made interesting comments in the wake of the news that the Jagan government is likely to issue an ordinance after the capital decentralization bill was sent to the select committee. He said the Ordinance is not possible after the bill was sent to the select committee and that it was contrary to Supreme Court rules. "We asked the bill only to the Select Committee of the Council. The committee consists of only board members. We did not ask the Joint Select Committee," Yanamala asserted. Yanamala said he too had served as chairman of the selection committee and that a referendum could be taken after the committee was formed.

He said the minimum time for the selection committee's decision is not three months and asserted that the Select Committee would have the opportunity to take more time. He also responded to the news about the abolition of the Legislative Council stating that they were not worried about it.

It is known a fact that the three capital bill and repeal of CRDA bills are sent to the select committee on Wednesday by the legislative council.