No public transactions at post offices from July 19 to 21

Tirupati: The Department of Posts announced the rollout of the next generation APT application towards digital excellence and nation-building. As part of this transformative initiative, the upgraded system will be implemented across all post offices in Tirupati Division on July 22.

Senior Superintendent of Post offices Major Syeda Tanveer in a statement said that to enable a seamless and secure transition to this advanced digital platform, a planned downtime has been scheduled from July 19 to 21 during which no public transactions will be carried out at the post offices. This temporary suspension of services is necessary to facilitate data migration, system validations and configuration processes, ensuring that the new system goes live smoothly and efficiently.

The APT application is designed to offer an enhanced user experience, faster service delivery, and a more customer-friendly interface, reflecting the department’s unwavering commitment to delivering smarter, efficient and future ready postal operations.