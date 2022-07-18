No respite from water woes for Rajahmundry town

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): There is no respite from flood as water level in Godavari continued Sunday. Even though flood in Bhadrachalam receded on Saturday, it will take some time for the flood waters to subside in Rajahmundry.

Hence, flood warning released yesterday continued throughout Sunday. While the gauge level was 21.30 feet till 6 pm on Sunday, more than 25 lakh cusecs of flood water was released downstream. At 7 pm, the gauge level dropped to 21.20 feet. The flood flow also reduced slightly to 24.91 lakh cusecs.

Officials expect that the flood level will gradually decrease and reach second danger warning level on Monday.

Several areas in Rajahmundry became waterlogged due to the one-hour rain on Saturday night and because of continuous showers throughout the day. But under normal conditions, this water goes into Godavari through various canals like Nalla channel. Water will get drained within two hours of rain.

But now as Godavari flood is raging, all the gates have been closed in the areas where the water meets Godavari from the respective channels.

Due to this, rainwater got stagnated. Streets and houses were submerged in Aryapuram, Alcott Gardens and other areas. In this case, the Godavari flood overflowed and Seshaiyametta and the temple village got submerged. The floodwater reached the tourism office and Waigram Ghat on Saturday and also inundated the vicinity of the ISKCON temple on Sunday.

Heavy vehicles like buses and lorries have been banned onto the road-cum-rail bridge due to the flood. Only two-wheelers, three-wheelers and cars were plying, and the bridge was bustling with visitors.