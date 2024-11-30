No restrictions on teachers’ leave, clarifies Collector

Eluru: District Collector K Vetri Selvi clarified that no restrictions have been imposed on granting of leaves to teachers in Eluru district, and the campaign that restrictions have been imposed is untrue.

On Friday, the District Collector called the leaders of the teachers’ unions to her chamber in the wake of the teachers’ concern over the restrictions imposed on the granting of leaves to the teachers.

On the occasion, the Collector said that it is untrue that she has issued instructions not to give more than 10 per cent personal leaves to teachers. She said that she did not issue such orders.

Teachers should not worry about this. Teachers and community representatives should take steps to prevent spreading such falsehoods.

The Collector told the leaders of teachers’ unions to first confirm with the higher officials of the concerned departments when they receive such sensitive information. Collector Vetri Selvi informed that if there is any problem, the mandal education officer or the district education officer will take steps to solve it.

West Godavari District JAC chairman Chodagiri Srinivas, convener Nerusu Rama Rao and others were present.