No shifting of corona patients from Chittoor: Collector N B Gupta

Chittoor: Tension gripped at the Chittoor Government Hospital on Thursday with the shifting of two corona positive cases from Nagari to Chittoor. Twenty corona positives cases have been recorded from various parts of the district like Srikalahasthi , Renigunta, Nagari and others places except Chittoor.

Having come to know about the admission of two corona positive patients in Chittoor Government Hospital , the leaders of CPI, Congress , and others have expressed serious concern in this regard and submitted a representation to the District Collector to shift those patients to Tirupait COVID 19 state hospital .

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy, MLA A Srinivasulu and others have made phone calls to the District Collector to understand the feelings of patients in hospital due to admission of corona cases. District Collector N B Gupta said that the government has set up COVID -19 hospital at Padmavathi Medical College , Tirupati and District COVID 19 hospital at Chittoor Government Hospital . " Any corona positive case pertaining to Madanapalli and Chittoor Revenue Divisions will be admitted in Chittoor Hospital only where there are 20 beds meant for Corona virus patients. Likewise, the cases relating to Tirupati Revenue Division will be admitted in Padmavathi Medical College, Tirupati, " he clarified.

He said that the doctors at Chittoor were well equipped with infrastructure, masks, PPE kits, sanitisers and others. He made it clear there was no question of shifting the two corona positive cases from Chittoor to Tirupati and added that the government has already fixed the modalities of functioning the Covid hospitals.

It may be stated here that 20 corona positive cases have been registered in the district in which one patient was discharged from the quarantine centre after he was cured from the disease .