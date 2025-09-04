No shortage of urea: Collector

Machilipatnam: Krishna district collector DK Balaji assured farmers that there is no shortage of fertilisers in the district, as 1,443 metric tons (MTs) of urea stock is currently available. He emphasised that fertiliser supply is being maintained without any interruption to meet the requirements of farmers. The collector explained that 243 MTs of urea were imported from SFC on September 1, while another 1,200 MTs arrived through CIL on September 2.

He further informed that more than 4,000 MTs of urea would reach the district within the next 10 days. Balaji said that the district administration is ensuring adequate fertiliser supply at all Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) to avoid inconvenience to farmers. He appealed to farmers to immediately report to Mandal Agriculture Officers (MAOs) if any dealers or PACS attempt to sell urea at higher prices.

Warning of strict action, the collector said that violators selling fertilisers above the prescribed rates would face penalties under the Fertiliser Act. He also announced that a control room has been set up at the district headquarters in Machilipatnam, with helpline number 08672-252572, for farmers to lodge complaints orseek assistance regarding fertiliser supply.