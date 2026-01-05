Inter-state drug racket busted: 2 arrested, 1 kg ganja seized

Mangaluru: Bajpe police on Saturday arrested two inter-State drug peddlers who allegedly attempted to sell ganja after transporting it from Bihar to the city by train.

Based on credible information, a police team conducted a raid near Shantigudde Cross in the Bajpe police station limits. The accused were found standing by the roadside with about one kilogram of ganja, which they were allegedly trying to sell illegally.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sunil Kumar (40), son of Nepali Singh, a native of Khagaria district in Bihar, and Brijesh Srivastava (42), son of Radheyshyam, originally from Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh. Both were currently residing at Krishnapura, Katipalla in Surathkal.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused reportedly revealed that they had procured the narcotic substance in Bihar and transported it to Mangaluru by train.

Police said the ganja was intended for sale among migrant labourers from northern India working in and around the city.

The police seized approximately one kilogram of ganja from the possession of the accused. A case has been registered at Bajpe police station under Crime No. 08/2026, invoking Sections 20(b)(ii)(a) and other relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Senior police officials said investigations are underway to trace the supply chain and identify other persons involved in the inter-State drug network. Police have intensified surveillance to curb narcotics trafficking in the region.