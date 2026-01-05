Global Schools Group hosts 800+ students at Global One C’ship 2025

Bengaluru: GlobalSchools Group successfully concluded its first-ever multi-sport inter-school tournament, the Global One Championship, which brought together 800+ students from across India, representing more than 25+ schools, for three days of energetic competition and collaboration. The event was held in Bengaluru, with students participating from Global Indian International School (GIIS), One World International School (OWIS), Witty International School and Glendale, showcasing remarkable teamwork, competitive spirit and sportsmanship.

The championship featured eight sports, including athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, cricket, football, swimming, and table tennis. Students competed in the under-14 and under-17 categories for both boys and girls, with cricket conducted exclusively for boys. All events were live-streamed, allowing families across India to follow the action in real time.

The Opening Ceremony was hosted at OWIS Sarjapur, which set a positive and enthusiastic tone for the days ahead. The championship was conducted over three days of competitive sporting events, followed by a Closing Ceremony and prize distribution on the fourth day, held at GIIS Whitefield, where students, coaches and school leaders came together to honour the exceptional performances and highlight the values of fair play and discipline that marked this year’s championship. The tournament also included a dedicated sightseeing day for students travelling from outside Bengaluru, giving them an opportunity to experience the culture and landmarks of the city.

The ‘Number 1 Sports School’ title for 2025 was awarded to GIIS Whitefield, with OWIS Sarjapur and GIIS Ahmedabad securing the second and third positions, respectively. Across individual sports, GIIS Whitefield emerged as a dominant performer, winning top honours in athletics, badminton, cricket, football and table tennis. OWIS Sarjapur claimed leading positions in basketball and swimming, while both GIIS Ahmedabad and OWIS Sarjapur shared top honours in chess.

“The successful completion of the Global One Championship reaffirms our belief in the power of sports to build confidence, discipline and resilience among young learners. Bringing students from across our India campuses onto a single national platform created an atmosphere of purpose, camaraderie and healthy competition,” said Mr. Rajeev Koul, Deputy COO, Global Schools Group. “Season 1 lays a strong foundation for a unified sporting culture within GSG, and the passion, talent and sportsmanship demonstrated by our students throughout the tournament has been truly encouraging,” he added.

The Global One Championship is a signature sports event by Global Schools Group that promotes physical fitness, teamwork and character development. It reinforces the belief that education goes beyond academics and that sporting experiences play an essential role in shaping confident and well-rounded individuals.