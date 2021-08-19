No water supply in Kakinada today

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Corporation Superintending Engineer PVV Satyanarayana Raju said that KMC will not supply drinking water to Vidyut Nagar Reservoir areas (47,48 and 49 divisions) on Thursday evening as interconnection would be given to the new pumping line with D pumping line.

He said that during the pumping works, they do not supply the drinking water in the divisions.

He said that the people of the area can contact 0884-2373131 and 18004350325 numbers, if they want the drinking water in emergency. The KMC would supply the water through water tankers, he added.