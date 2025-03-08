Nodal officer inspects ultrasound centres

Kurnool: In a move to ensure compliance with medical regulations, Dr Raghu, Nodal Officer of District Mobile Medical Programme, conducted a surprise inspection at ultrasound scanning centers of Gayatri Hospital in Kurnool on Friday.

The inspection was carried out as per the directives of the District Medical and Health Officer to verify the registration and renewal documents of the centers.

During inspection, Dr Raghu stressed that any changes in radiologist or gynaecologist at these centers must be reported to the district office in advance. He also reminded hospital authorities that Form F must be submitted online by the 5th of every month to maintain compliance with government regulations.

He reiterated that revealing the gender of foetus is strictly prohibited and emphasised the importance of following ethical medical practices. Addressing expectant mothers, Dr Raghu highlighted the need to eliminate gender bias and encouraged families to support and educate their daughters. He pointed out that women today are excelling in various fields, including medicine, technology, sports, and research, and called for a change in societal perspectives.

Dr Raghu warned that a declining gender ratio could lead to serious social challenges in the future. He urged healthcare professionals and the public to work together in ensuring gender equality and adherence to medical laws.