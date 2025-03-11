Nodal officers trained on PMG portal

Secretariat (Velagapudi): A comprehensive training programme was conducted for nodal officers at the AP Secretariat and the Joint Collec-tors at the district-level on the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) Portal to enhance the efficiency of infrastructure project implementation in the State.

The Project Monitoring Group (PMG) portal, an initiative under the Central government, serves as a single-window mechanism for expediting clearances and addressing pro-ject-related challenges.

The session was aimed at equipping officials with the nec-essary knowledge and technical skills to expedite project approvals, resolve bottlenecks and ensure seamless coor-dination between various stakeholders.

The training, jointly organised by Invest India (DPIIT), GAD and APEDB, witnessed the participation of nodal of-ficers from key departments involved in infrastructure de-velopment and Joint Collectors.

Experts from State PMG M/s KPMG and central PMG M/s Invest India provided hands-on guidance on the effective use of the PMG portal for tracking project progress, identi-fying delays and facilitating timely interventions.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary Mukesh Ku-mar Meena emphasised the intent of the State govern-ment for giving a push to infrastructure projects above Rs 50 crore in the State by accelerating investments from pri-vate/public sector thereby leveraging full benefits of em-ployment generation and timely completion.

He further added that leveraging digital platforms like PMG will accelerate infrastructure projects and contribute to the State’s economic growth. He highlighted that proactive engagement by nodal officers would lead to faster resolu-tion of issues, ultimately benefiting industries and public infrastructure development.

CEO of APEDB Saikanth Varma further highlighted that all nodal officers should understand the significance of the portal and monitor projects and issues and assist in mak-ing the monitoring mechanism and functioning of portal more effective.

Nodal officers welcomed the initiative, expressing confi-dence that the training would enhance their ability to streamline project approvals and interdepartmental coordination.