Nominations begin, nominees look for auspicious days

Srikakulam: Nominationsfiling process began for both parliament and Assembly elections on Thursday. Main parties YSRCP and TDP-BJP-JSP alliance candidates are busy fixing auspicious day and time for filing of nominations. YSRCP Srikakulam Assembly candidate Dharmana Prasada Rao will file his nomination papers on April 24 and Palasa candidate Seediri Appala Raju on April 22.

TDP-BJP-JSP alliance candidate K Appala Naidu will file his papers for Vizianagaram parliament seat on April 19.

Auspicious days are April 18, 19 and 20 as per priests of the various noted temples. April 22 is also an auspicious day apart from 24 and 25. But April 23 is not considered good day as it is Tuesday and Pournami. So priests advised candidates not to file nominations on the day.