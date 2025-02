Nominations for MLC elections conclude

Vijayawada: The filing of nominations for Graduate and Teachers MLC elections concluded on Monday. The MLC elections to be held for two graduate and one teachers constituency, including combined Godavari districts and Krishna Guntur graduates constituencies and Srikakulam, Viskhapatnam and Vizianagaram teachers constituency on February 27. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on Tuesday, February 11.

Meanwhile, TDP coalition candidate Perabattula Rajasekhar filed nomination for combined Godavari districts graduates constituency on Monday. For Krishna-Guntur graduates constituency K S Lakshmana Rao filed nomination. Former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad filed papers for Krishna-Guntur districts graduates constituency MLC elections.

Meanwhile, 20 candidates filed nominations for Krishna-Guntur graduates constituency on Monday, increasing the total number of contesting candidates to 40.

The nomination process for the East-West Godavari Graduate MLC constituency concluded with a total of 49 candidates filing 72 nomination papers. On the final day alone, 29 candidates submitted 48 nominations.

From North Andhra region, 10 candidates filed nominations for Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam teachers constituency MLC elections.