Noose tightening around neck of Kakani

Nellore: Noose is tightening around the neck of YSR Congress Party district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy as the police arrested him on the charges of posting derogatory comments against Servepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Tuesday.

It is learnt that Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy lodged complaint against the Kakani Govardhan Reddy in Mangalagiri police station of Guntur district few months ago.

In this connection on the last day of Kakani Govardhan Reddy’s a 14-day remand period on Tuesday, cops from Criminal Investigation Department of Mangalagiri police station came to Nellore as they filed Prisoner Transit Warrant (PT Warrant) in the count, shifted him to Guntur on Tuesday morning and later bring back to Nellore central prison after Guntur CID court ordered 14 days remand late on Tuesday.

According to the sources, police likely filed the petition seeking Kakani Govardhan Reddy to their custody for enquiry likely on Wednesday. Meanwhile, it is reportedly said that police arrested two close followers of Kakani Govardhan Reddy allegedly responsible for collecting huge money illegally from the trucks drivers carrying various kinds of goods from different parts of the country to Krishnapatnam Port.

A complaint was lodged by the victims in Muthukuru police station over the issue when Kakani Govardhan Reddy was minister. Police already questioned former minister over the issue during a three day custody recently. It may be recalled that police already have registered the cases against 10 individuals including Govardhan Reddy on illegal mining and transportation of Quartz from Rusthum Mines located in Thatiparty village of Podalakur mandal under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha(BNS) 2023.

The charges including criminal conspiracy(120B), misuse of causing damage (427), theft (379), wrongful confinement (220), intentional insult (504) negligent conduct(124), provision Explosive Substance Act, and SC ST atrocity case based on confessions from the A-6, A-4, A-8 accused, Kakani was as under remand prisoner as A-4 accused in this case.