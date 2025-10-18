Noted poet Kolluri passes away

Vijayawada: Eminent Telugu poet and cultural activist Kolluri Suryanarayana Murthy, founder of the X-Ray Sahitya Seva Samstha, passed away on Thursday following a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital, Tadepalli. He was 69.

Widely known by his surname “Kolluri,” he was a pioneer of modern Telugu mini poetry and a lifelong promoter of literature and social service. Through initiatives such as the X-Ray Poetry Awards, Vennela monthly literary meets, and large-scale cultural gatherings in Vijayawada, Kolluri inspired a generation of writers and readers.

He also held key positions in organisations including the Lions Club and the Vijayawada Book Festival Society, earning immense respect for his philanthropic activities - organising food distribution drives, summer buttermilk camps, and welfare programmes even during the pandemic.

In keeping with his lifelong commitment to service, Kolluri donated his body for medical education. His mortal remains were handed over to the doctors of Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Medical College, China Avutapalli, Krishna district, on Friday.