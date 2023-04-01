Rajamahendravaram: Notification for Diploma course in Journalism released

BC Welfare and Information Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said the government is taking steps to improve the professional skills of working journalists and provide them with suitable educational qualifications. As part of this, a diploma course in journalism is being started, he announced at a programme held at Press Club here on Friday.





He explained that the course duration is six months and classes will be conducted online. The fee is Rs 1,500 for working journalists and Rs 2,000 for others. The fee should be paid only through a demand draft in the name of Press Secretary, Press Academy of Andhra Pradesh. The minimum educational qualification is intermediate for working journalists and degree for others.





Press Academy president Kommineni Srinivasa Rao informed that under the auspices of C Raghavachari Andhra Pradesh Press Academy, an agreement has been made with the universities for a diploma course in journalism. He said applications can be downloaded from website https://pressacademy.ap.gov.in/ and April 15 is the last date for applying. On this occasion, Minister Venugopala Krishna felicitated senior journalist A Satyanarayana.