Novotel hosts ‘The Superstar Brunch’

Vijayawada: As the festive season sets in and the city prepares to bid farewell to the year, Novotel Vijayawada Varun is adding a dash of cinematic glamour with its special “The Superstar Brunch.” Known for its themed culinary experiences, the luxury hotel continues to redefine the city’s dining scene with brunches hosted every alternate Sunday.

The one-day-only brunch offers guests a star-studded experience, featuring a red-carpet-style welcome, a playful walk of fame, and a dedicated photo booth with movie-inspired props to capture memorable family moments. Adding to the excitement, the hotel’s culinary team has curated a film- and celebrity-inspired menu, blending festive flavours with nostalgia.

Recently honoured as the Best Five-Star Deluxe Hotel at the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Awards 2025, Novotel Vijayawada Varun says the year-end Superstar Brunch reflects its commitment to exceptional gastronomy and memorable experiences, making it an ideal outing for families, friends and cinema lovers.