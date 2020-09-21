Now AP people can receive ration in Telangana with Interstate Portability of ration cards

The portable public distribution system in Andhra Pradesh, which has been implemented within the state so far has now extended to states. Goods with interstate portability are being given to the poor who migrated from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana for employment, which will be a very beneficial.The central government has identified Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states as a cluster and implemented a policy of taking goods anywhere.

It is planned to implement the system of taking goods anywhere in the country if it is successfully implemented without any hindrances in Telugu states. As many as 349 people with ration cards in various districts of Andhra Pradesh took rice and other commodities in Telangana who resided in neighbouring state.





Meanwhile, the distribution of the 12th instalment of free goods began on Sunday in this state where 9.76 lakh people received free goods on the first day and Through inter-district portability, 1.34 lakh people from other parts of the state took rice and pulses for free. In this installment, 1,50,80,690 rice cardholders were allotted 5 kg of rice per person in a family.

