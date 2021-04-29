Now US, Europe will relish juicy mangoes from East Godavari district

Rajamahendravaram: Now the people of America and European countries will also relish the juicy mangoes and red bananas produced in East Godavari district.

According to officials, the government is keen to make the State as a horticulture hub and has devised an action plan in this regard and trying to make horticulture as a profitable profession.

The Agriculture Process and Export Development Authority (APEDA) has taken up the task of promoting the fruits abroad and getting horticulture farmers earn good profits.

In the first phase, mango and Erra Chakrakeli (red banana) in the second phase will be exported to the USA and European countries. Banginipalli, Suvarnarekha mangoes have good demand in foreign countries.

Banginapalli, Suvarnarekha, Pedda Cherukurasalu, Chinna Cherukurasalu, Kothapalli Kobbari and Panduri Mamidi mangoes are available in mandals of Tuni, Jaggampeta, Erravaram,

Kattipudi, Rajanagaram and in Konaseema areas in the district and the farmers are exporting them to West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the department selected 11,000 acres as cluster in Tuni and Erra Chakrakeli fruits are under cultivation in 1,000 acres in Ravulapalem area.

APEDA will register the names of mango growers online and some exporters will visit the mango orchards in Tuni area this month-end and the mango farmers and exporters will enter into an MoU. In the first phase, it was expected that 200 metric tonnes will be exported.

Mango crop is under cultivation in 15,300 hectares in the district and the department is expecting 1.85 lakh metric tonnes yield this year.

According to an official of the Horticulture department, mangoes of upland areas have good demand because of their taste. Mango farmers will get good profits by exporting mangoes to foreign countries and they will get double amounts per tonne. The farmers should produce quality mangoes and take steps for good packing.