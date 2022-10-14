NRI donates Rs. 1 Crore to Tirumala, hands over cheque TTD EO

An NRI devotee handed over a huge donation to the TTD officials in Tirumala. Dega Vinod Kumar and Radhika Reddy residing in America handed over a DD of Rs.1 crore to TTD EO Dharma Reddy and requested that these funds be used for SVIMS Hospital run by TTD. Members of Muniraja's family from K.R Puram, Bangalore, have donated Rs. 30 lakhs worth of 600 grams of gold ear piercings

Meanwhile, the devotees rush to Tirumala increased with all the compartments on the hill were full and devotees were standing in queues till ATGH. TTD officials said that it will take 30 hours for Sarvadarshan.

On the other hand, as many as 72,216 devotees visited Tirumal and 32,338 tonsured their heads. The income of the hundi from the gifts offered by the devotees has grossed Rs. 5.65 crore.