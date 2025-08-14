NRIIT to hold internationalmeet on Quantum AI

Pothavarappadu (Krishna district): The NRI Institute of Technology (NRIIT), in collaboration with PB Siddhartha College of Arts & Science, has announced an upcoming international conference on ‘Quantum AI and Deep-Tech Innovations for Next-Gen Intelligence’. The conference, scheduled for February 6-7, 2026, officially launched its promotional activities with a poster release event held on Wednesday.

The two-day conference is a joint initiative of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at NRIIT, Pothavarappadu in Krishna district, and the Department of Computer Science at PB Siddhartha College. It is being financially supported by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under its VAANI (Vibrant Advocacy for Advancement and Nurturing of Innovation) scheme.

A key highlight of the conference is the special focus on promoting regional languages in research. Faculty members, researchers, and postgraduate students are invited to submit their research articles in Telugu. These selected articles will be published as a Telugu textbook at no cost to the authors.

The VAANI scheme, under which the conference is being organised, aims to encourage national and international conferences in regional languages, promote knowledge sharing, and foster collaborative learning, innovation, and research in Indian languages.

R Venkata Rao, Chairman, NRI Institute of Technology, Dr C Naga Bhaskar, Principal, NRI Institute of Technology, Dr KV Sambasiva Rao, Conference Chair & Dean, CSE Department, Dr D Sunitha, Head, CSE Department, NRIIT, Dr B Venu Gopal, Professor, CSE, NRIIT and Dr TS Ravi Kiran, Co-Convener of the Conference and Head, Department of Computer Science, PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science unveiled the poster for the conference at the NRIIT on Wednesday.