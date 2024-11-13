  • Menu
NSS promotes service mindset, leadership qualities

NSS promotes service mindset, leadership qualities
Ongole: NSS State Regional Coordinator M Ramakrishna participated in 'My Bharat Portal Awareness Training Programme' held at the Andhra Kesari University here on Tuesday.

Ongole: NSS State Regional Coordinator M Ramakrishna participated in ‘My Bharat Portal Awareness Training Programme’ held at the Andhra Kesari University here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the programme, the National Service Scheme encourages a service mindset and improves leadership qualities in individuals. He discussed government funding for NSS programmes, and emphasised on proper submission of utilisation certificates (UCs).

The vice-chancellor Prof DVR Murthy presided over the programme and said that the AKU currently has 58 NSS units transferred from Acharya Nagarjuna University.

The university has 230 recognised colleges in total, and there’s potential for expanding NSS units with proper volunteer recruitment.

He appreciated the efforts of AKU NSS Coordinator Dr Mande Harsha Preetham Dev Kumar, in conducting various programmes and involving the university students actively in plantation and greenery programmes through NSS.

