NSU Associate Prof receives Sanskrit Language Translation award

Tirupati: Dr Somanath Dash, Associate Professor in Department of Research and Publications at National Sanskrit University (NSU), has been conferred Sanskrit Language Translation award – 2024 by Sahitya Akademi.

He received the honour for translating celebrated Odia novel ‘Lalit Lavang Lata’, authored by renowned writer Dr Brajmohan Mohanty, into Sanskrit. The award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a memento, was presented to Dr Dash at a ceremony held in Kolkata. NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy congratulated the awardee on his achievement, commending his contribution to the enrichment of Sanskrit literature through translation.

Meanwhile, Vigilance Awareness Week was inaugurated at NSU on Monday, with central theme ‘Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility.’ The observance aims to foster values of integrity, transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct among university community.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Krishna Murthy underlined the importance of individual vigilance and transparency in all spheres of life. Former Superintendent of Police MVS Swami underlined the need for active public participation in promoting integrity and combating corruption.

Registrar K Venkata Narayana Rao, Prof Rajanikanth Shukla, Prof Satyanarayana Acharya, Dr A Charukesh and Dr A Shekar Reddy also participated in the event.