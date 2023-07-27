NTPC Simhadri honoured with 'Rajbhasha Gaurav Samman 2022-23'

Visakhapatnam: NTPC Simhadri was honoured with the second prize of 'Rajbhasha Gaurav Samman' at the 13th town official language committee undertaking (TOLIC) meeting held at Ukkunagaram in Visakhapatnam.

The TOLIC presented the award for the excellent work done during the year 2022-23 by NTPC Simhadri under category-1 office in the field of official language Hindi. GGM (Business Unit Head) of NTPC Simhadri Sanjay Kumar Sinha and HOHR Ruma De Sharma received the award.

In acknowledgment of significant contributions to Rajbhasha implementation at NTPC Simhadri, Akhilesh Tripathi (executive, corporate communications) was honoured with a shield of appreciation and the 'Nagar Rajbhasha Samman'.

CMD of RINL and chairman of TOLIC (Undertaking), Visakhapatnam Atul Bhatt and deputy director-in-charge (Implementation), regional implementation office, Bengaluru, Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs Anirban Kumar Biswas, head of offices, along with other members of TOLIC and officials from various offices were present.

GGM (Business Unit Head) of NTPC Simhadri Sanjay Kumar Sinha congratulated the team for the achievement.