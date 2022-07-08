NTPC Simhadri to hold silver jubilee fete today

Anakapalli: NTPC Simhadri, a modern coal-fired power plant, is gearing up to celebrate silver jubilee here on Friday.

Established on July 8, 1997, Simhadri Thermal Power Station (NTPC) near Parawada in Anakapalli district, the company has four units with a production capacity of 500 MW. Along with 2000 MW of thermal power plus a 25 MW of floating solar power, the company is not only generating power to AP but also to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

While units one and two were built in the first phase of development and commissioned in February 2002 and August 2004, respectively to meet the urgent needs of power in the largely agrarian Coastal Andhra and North-Coastal Andhra regions, units three and four were readied in the second phase, and commissioned in March 2011 and March 2012, respectively.

Since the operator of this plant is a GoI enterprise and the plant was set up with the support of the central government funds, power generated by units three and four are sold to distribution companies based in neighbouring states of Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, over the national grid, as power stocks. The unsold units are offered to Discoms of Andhra Pradesh for purchase at market prices.