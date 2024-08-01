  • Menu
NTR Bharosa Pensions distributed in AP, 63.66 percent received funds

The officials in Andhra Pradesh have reported the completion of 63.66% of the NTR Bharosa pension distribution by 8:30 AM, with 41.26 lakh beneficiaries receiving their pensions out of a total of 64.82 lakh eligible individuals.

The officials in Andhra Pradesh have reported the completion of 63.66% of the NTR Bharosa pension distribution by 8:30 AM, with 41.26 lakh beneficiaries receiving their pensions out of a total of 64.82 lakh eligible individuals. The state has successfully disbursed a staggering 1,739 crores in pension funds.

Employees from the village and ward secretariats have outperformed volunteers in expediting the pension distribution process.

The coalition government has facilitated the distribution of pensions, completing the process within a remarkable timeframe of just two days. This initiative marks a significant step forward in ensuring timely financial support for the elderly and needy in the state.

