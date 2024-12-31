NTR Bharosa pensions to be distributed today

Vijayawada: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha instructed the officials here on Monday to distribute the NTR Bharosa pensions one hundred per cent to the beneficiaries on Tuesday.

Addressing the DRDA Project Director, the RDOs, munici-pal commissioners and MPDOs through a video-conference from the Collector’s camp office, he said that Rs 98.16 crore has been released to disburse pensions to 2,30,619 pensioners in the district.

As per the directive of the State government, pensions would be distributed to the pensioners one day in advance on December 31. He instructed the officials to start pen-sion distribution right at 6 am.

Municipal Commissioner Dhyanachandra H M, DRDA pro-ject director K Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada RDO Kavuri Chaitanya, Tiruvuru RDO K Madhuri, Nandigama RDO K Balakrishna, municipal commissioners, MPDOs and others participated in the video-conference.