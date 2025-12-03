NTR dist gears up for Mega PTM 3.0

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha has directed education department officialsto make comprehensive arrangements for the successful conduct of Mega Parents Teachers Meeting (PTM) 3.0 at all Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, and Government Junior College in the district on December 5. The programme aims to strengthen the connection between parents, teachers, and schools, aligning with the State government’s education reforms and Swarna Andhra goals, he said.

Lakshmisha held a review meeting on the Mega PTM 3.0 preparations here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that a new Assessment Booklet has been introduced this year, documenting not just marks but also students’ intellectual growth, physical health, emotional balance, social skills, scientific abilities, and overall progress. The collector instructed officials to follow government guidelines in organising the event, extend a warm welcome to public representatives and parents, and ensure the programme reflects the spirit of community participation.

From 9 am onwards, activities would include exhibitions, classroom visits, career guidance sessions, and screening of motivational videos. DEO UV Subba Rao, District Intermediate Officer B Prabhakar, Samagra Shiksha APC M Rajani Kumari, and several MEOs participated in the meeting.