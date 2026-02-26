NTR Dist TDP office to come up at Gollapudi

Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni and NTR District Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Gadde Anuradha reaffirmed their commitment to district development and organisational strengthening.

On Wednesday, they inspected the site for the proposed NTR District TDP office at Gollapudi, near Vijayawada.

Acting on the directions of the Telugu Desam Party state leadership, the leaders conducted a detailed review of the site and announced that the Bhoomi Puja for the new office building will be performed soon on an auspicious date.

Speaking on the occasion, Sivanath said the party would intensify membership drives and strengthen its base from the booth level. He emphasised greater participation of women and youth in party activities and highlighted the role of digital platforms in maintaining continuous engagement with the public.

TDP NTR District General Secretary and Kondapalli Municipal Chairman Chennuboyina Chittibabu, Gollalpudi AMC Chairman Narra Vasu, party leaders Nuthulapati Narada, Gudapati Padmasekhar, Srinu Naik, Borra Tirupathi Rao, Paruchuri Prasad and others participated.