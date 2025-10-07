NTR district is top achiever in state

Vijayawada: Under the Swachh Survekshan 2025, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) bagged the special category award, and VMC Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, along with NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha, received it from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a programme held at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Monday.

Out of 69 awards announced across the state, the NTR district stood among the top achievers with eight awards. In addition to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, KP Nagar Residential Welfare Association received the award in the Clean Colony category.

Additionally, HB Colony UPHC, Anigandlapadu Government Ayurvedic Hospital, Kedareswarapet-3 Anganwadi Centre, Vijayawada Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), VMRR (G) Municipal High School, Krishna Lanka, and Swachhta NGO Rise organisations received top honours from CM Naidu under various cleanliness categories. Meanwhile, NTR district collector Dr Lakshmisha congratulated the winners, stating that the awards reflect the district’s commitment to achieving the ‘Swarnandhra–Swachhandhra’ vision. He said the recognition would inspire all stakeholders to adopt best sanitation practices, promote healthy competition, and enhance public participation in the Swachhandhra Mission.