NTR district wins 8 state-level Swachhandra Puraskaras

Vijayawada: NTR District has secured eight State-level awards in the Swachhandra Puraskaras-2025, announced by the State government to recognise excellence in cleanliness and sanitation management. Interestingly, out of 69 State awards, the NTR District won eight.

District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, on Saturday, said the awards reflect the collective efforts of officials, civic bodies, and citizens. He noted that the awards, introduced by the State government on the lines of the national Swachh Survekshan Awards, were in tune with the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for a cleaner Andhra Pradesh. CM Naidu would present the awards at the State-level Swachh Andhra Awards ceremony in Vijayawada on October 6, he added.

The winners include: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (special category – Swachh Survekshan), KP Nagar RWA in Vijayawada (Clean Colonies), HB Colony UPHC, Vijayawada, and Government Ayurveda Dispensary, Anigandlapadu (Clean Hospitals), Kedareshwarpet-3 Anganwadis (Clean Anganwadis), Vijayawada Bus Station (Clean Bus Station), VMRR (G) High School, Krishna Lanka (Clean Schools), and Rise Organization (Clean NGOs).

Dr Lakshmisha also highlighted that the district won 50 awards at the district level in various categories. He credited the Swarnandhra–Swachhandhra programme, held every third Saturday, for raising awareness on plastic ban, public space cleanliness, and waste management.

He said the District Panchayat Office and Municipal Departments are focusing on solid and liquid waste management, wealth creation from garbage, and promoting Reduce–Reuse–Recycle (RRR) practices. “These awards prove that public participation and proper planning can deliver excellent results. We will continue to strive for more such successes,” the Collector added.