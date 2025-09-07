NTR health varsity to hold convocation on Sept 9

Vijayawada: The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences is set to hold its 27th and 28th convocation on September 9, announced Vice-Chancellor Dr P Chandrasekhar. The event, presided over by the Governor and University Chancellor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, will take place at Tummalapallivari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram.

Dr Chandrasekhar, addressing the media here on Saturday, explained that the two convocations, for the 2021 and 2022 batches, had been delayed due to the COVID19 pandemic.

During the ceremony, an honorary doctorate (Honoris Causa) will be conferred upon Dr O P Yadav, chief executive officer and chief cardiac surgeon at the National Heart Institute in Delhi. Dr Chandrasekhar stated that Dr Yadav was chosen from a list of three names submitted to the Governor for the prestigious honour. A total of 53 students from the 27th convocation and 67 students from the 28th convocation will receive gold and silver medals.

The vice-chancellor also noted that the university plans to hold the convocation annually from next year onward. Additionally, a grant of Rs 75 lakh has been allocated for research activities within the university.

University registrar Dr V Radhika Reddy provided further details, stating that the 27th convocation will award 72 medals (55 gold, 17 silver) and 18 cash prizes to 53 students. For the 28th convocation, 67 students will receive 84 medals (60 gold, 24 silver) and 20 cash prizes. Additionally, five students who have completed their PhDs will receive their degrees, along with one student in the super specialty category.

Director of R&D Dr Suryaprabha, joint registrar (academic) K Neelima, deputy registrar K Susanna Ramars, and press and media convener M V Akki Raju also participated.