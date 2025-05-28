NTR is Not Just a Name—He is the Soul of Telugu Pride: Chandrababu

Kadapa:“NTR is not just three letters; he is the soul of Telugu self-respect and a sweet memory forever etched in the hearts of the poor,” declared TDP National President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, addressing a massive gathering at Mahanadu on Day 2.

Paying floral tributes to the statue of NTR on his 102nd birth anniversary, the CM described NTR as a transformational leader who redefined power as service and society as sacred.

“NTR declared that rulers are not masters but servants. He transformed governance with the powerful ideal that 'society is the temple, and the people are gods',” said the CM.

The CM called NTR Jayanthi a festival for all Telugu people and pledged to realize his dream of a poverty-free society. “Only the Telugu Desam Party, inspired by NTR’s ideals, can achieve this vision,” he asserted.

Describing NTR’s journey from a humble government employee to a towering figure in both cinema and politics, CM Chandrababu said, “No other individual has ruled two domains with such supremacy. NTR was not just a movie star or political leader—he was a historic phenomenon.” He said NTR replaced dynastic politics and corruption with a clean, welfare-oriented alternative and famously said: “Power is responsibility, not privilege.”

Chandrababu said from Rs 2/kg rice, Janata clothes, and free housing to pensions, affordable power for farmers, mid-day meals, property rights for women, and irrigation projects—NTR brought revolutionary reforms that remain benchmarks today.

He also introduced landmark reforms like abolishing the Patel–Patwari system, launching the Single Window policy, and introducing reservations for BCs and women in local bodies

As TDP completes 43 years since its founding on March 29, 1982, the CM affirmed the party’s renewed commitment to NTR’s ideals. “With the 2024 people’s mandate, we are moving from destruction to development.”

Chandrababu concluded his speech with a powerful pledge: “Our movement to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality will be our true tribute to NTR. The Six Guarantees and My Telugu Family initiatives will be game-changers. With NTR’s blessings, by 2047, Telugu people will shine on the world stage.”