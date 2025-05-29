NTR not just name, but soul of telugu pride, says Naidu

Kadapa: “NTR is not just three letters; he is the soul of Telugu self-respect and a sweet memory forever etched in the hearts of the poor,” stated TDP National President and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, addressing a massive gathering on second day of Mahanadu on Wednesday.

Paying floral tributes to NTR’s statue on his 102nd birth anniversary, the Chief Minister described NTR as a transformational leader, who redefined power as service and society as sacred.

“NTR declared that rulers are not masters but servants. He transformed governance with the powerful ideal that ‘society is the temple, and the people are gods’,” the CM said. He called NTR Jayanthi a festival for all Telugu people and pledged to realise his dream of a poverty-free society. “Only the Telugu Desam Party, inspired by NTR’s ideals, can achieve this vision,” he asserted.

Describing NTR’s journey from a humble government employee to a towering figure in both cinema and politics, CM Chandrababu said, “No other individual has ruled two domains with such supremacy. NTR was not just a movie star or political leader—he was a historic phenomenon.”

Despite hardships, NTR built his life on self-discipline, integrity, and perseverance. His life was a source of inspiration and continues to instil confidence in generations of Telugu people.

“NTR meant assurance to the poor, friendship to farmers, courage to the distressed, and support to women and workers,” the CM said.

He entered politics not for power, but to repay the people who made him a star. At 60, he launched a political revolution that altered the landscape of Indian democracy forever.

He replaced dynastic politics and corruption with a clean, welfare-oriented alternative and famously said: “Power is responsibility, not privilege.”

Naidu highlighted the enduring legacy of the yellow party flag introduced by NTR: “It symbolises welfare, self-respect, and future aspirations of the Telugu people.”

From Rs 2/kg rice, Janata clothes, and free housing to pensions, affordable power for farmers, mid-day meals, property rights for women, and irrigation projects—NTR brought revolutionary reforms that remain benchmarks today.

He also introduced landmark reforms like abolishing the Patel–Patwari system, launching the Single Window policy, and introducing reservations for BCs and women in local bodies.

As TDP completes 43 years since its founding on March 29, 1982, the CM affirmed the party’s renewed commitment to NTR’s ideals. “With the 2024 people’s mandate, we are moving from destruction to development.”

Chandrababu concluded his speech with a powerful pledge: “Our movement to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality will be our true tribute to NTR.

The Six Guarantees and My Telugu Family initiatives will be game changers. With NTR’s blessings, by 2047, Telugu people will shine on the world stage.”