NTR's statue allegedly painted with YSRCP colours in Bommaluru

Tension grips in Gudivada ahead of Telugu Desam Party's mini Mahanadu in Krishna district's Gudivada in next two days where NTR statue block in Bommaluru of Gudivada Rural mandal was allegedly painted with YSRCP colours. TDP chief Chandrababu will attend the mini Mahanadu to be held in Angaluru in the same mandal. The TDP ranks were outraged when the NTR statue was painted.



On learning of the matter, MLC Bachchula Arjuna, former minister Pinnamaneni Venkateswara Rao and others reached Bommuluru and cleaned the NTR statue with milk. TDP Mandal president Vase Murali Krishna and others painted the block yellow again and chanted slogans against Kodali Nani. Bachchula Arjuna on the occasion said that MLA Kodali Nani in Gudivada was making fun of degenerate politics and opined that people are ready to put an end to YSRCP's anarchy.



Venkateswara Rao, the son of a former minister, was incensed that the ruling party leaders had hoisted their banners on the Mahanadu banners. Rural CI Jaya Kumar deployed the police force following the tense situation.