NTTPS donates Rs. 4 cr under CSR

Vijayawada: The officials of Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (Dr NTTPS) handed over a cheque for Rs 4 crore to district in-charge collector Dr Nidhi Meena for implementing development programmes in the surrounding villages of the power station including Kondapalli, Ibrahimpatnam, Elaprolu, Guntupalli, Jupudi, Tummalapalem, Mulapadu and Kailasapuram.

Following the instructions of KVN Chakradhar Babu, Managing Director of APGENCO, the officials handed over a cheque.

The power station officials requested the district collector to undertake development activities under the corporate social responsibility programmes including plantation, medical and veterinary camps and others.

They also informed the district administration that measures have been taken to minimize the pollution by carrying out overhaul of the three units as per schedule based on grid demand.