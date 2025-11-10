Nunna PACS achieves record Rs 2.14 cr profit

Vijayawada: The Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS), Nunna, located in Vijayawada Rural Mandal of NTR District, has achieved a record profit of Rs 2.14 crore for the financial year 2024–25, marking the highest-ever profit in its century-long history. This accomplishment reinforces Nunna PACS’ reputation as one of the most progressive and financially strong cooperative societies in the state.

Operating efficiently on par with commercial banks, Nunna PACS has surpassed its previous profit of Rs 1.47 crore recorded in 2022–23. Among the few PACS in the erstwhile Krishna district that have crossed the Rs 2 crore profit mark, Nunna stands out as a consistent performer with diversified services and disciplined management.

In a major infrastructure initiative, the society has proposed to develop new facilities within its Multipurpose Godown premises, which were earlier constructed at a cost of Rs 1.47 crore by the late president, Polareddy Sambi Reddy. The first floor will be transformed into a modern Kalyana Mandapam, while the second floor will serve as a dining hall. A lift facility will also be installed to ensure easy access.

The total project, costing Rs 1 crore, will be fully funded by the society’s own resources. The Kalyana Mandapam will be made available to members and low-income families at nominal rent, reflecting PACS’s social commitment to serve the local community.

Dividend distribution today

Continuing its tradition of rewarding members, Nunna PACS has declared a total dividend of Rs 39.46 lakh. Of this, Rs 32.13 lakh (18%) pertains to the current fiscal year, while Rs 7.31 lakh (3%) corresponds to 2023–24. The dividend distribution ceremony will be held on November 10, with Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, KDCC Bank Chairman Nettem Raghu Ram, and CEO A Shyam Manohar as chief guests. They will also lay the foundation stone for the proposed Kalyana Mandapam and Dining Hall.

Speaking to ‘The Hans India,’ PACS President Kalakoti Srinivas Reddy said the society currently maintains a Reserve Fund of Rs 1.07 crore, a Building Fund of Rs 42.86 lakh, and a Common Good Fund of Rs 21.43 lakh. He attributed the society’s record success to the cooperation of farmers, staff, and the managing committee, supported by the KDCC Bank and the TDP-led NDA government.

“Our goal is to expand financial services, enhance loan facilities, and create community assets that benefit both members and the rural public,” said Srinivas Reddy. Nunna PACS, which has previously received several awards for excellence in profitability and loan recovery, continues to set new benchmarks in the cooperative movement through transparency, discipline, and community focus, he added.