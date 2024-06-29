Nurturing future leadership programme concludes

Visakhapatnam : Afive-day faculty development programme ‘Nurturing Future Leadership Programme’ concluded at IIM here on Friday. Thirty faculty members from various centrally funded institutions throughout India participated in the programme.

DVLN Somayajulu, director of NIT, Manipur, underscored the need for patience and time management in administrative roles in his address. He further emphasised how to tackle Academics and Administration simultaneously at CFIs. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Chandrasekhar, Director, IIM Visakhapatnam, summarised the need for effective academic administration for the growth and competitiveness of CFIs. Prof. M. Shameem Jawed also spoke.

The department of higher education, Ministry of Education under the aegis of the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme, the platform was meant for the faculty members of Centrally Funded Institutions (CFIs).

