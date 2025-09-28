Nutri or terrace gardening gives chemical-free food

Tirupati: A five-day training programme on ‘Nutri Garden and Terrace Gardening’ was concluded at RASS – Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on Saturday.

The programme organised in collaboration with ICAR–NAARM, Hyderabad, was aimed at promoting chemical-free food through home-grown vegetables.

RASS-KVK Chairman Dr S Venkataratnam, the chief guest at the valedictory function, said that most vegetables and leafy greens available in the market are grown with excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, which can harm health. He stressed that cultivating nutri or terrace gardens at home ensures safe food and also gives an opportunity to earn money by selling surplus produce.

Senior scientist and KVK Head Dr S Srinivasulu encouraged trainees to make use of the knowledge and start their own gardens.

He assured that KVK would continue to guide and support farmers and individuals who want to grow further as entrepreneurs.

At the end of the training, vegetable seed kits, grow bags, vermicompost, coco peat, and rose cans were given to participants to help them start their gardens.

KVK scientists Divya Sudha, Sudhakar, Ramu Kumar were present.