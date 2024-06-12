Oath-taking venue wears festive look

Vijayawada: The stage is set for a real blockbuster oath-taking ceremony which would be unprecedented in the history of Andhra Pradesh. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and MoS Home Bandi Sanjay, host of other central ministers and BJP-ruled Chief Ministers, megastar K Chiranjeevi and Superstar Rajinikanth will be the state guests.

The highlight of the oath-taking ceremony is the keen interest shown by foreign countries who want to be partners in the construction of Amaravati as State capital. Consulate Generals from Korea, Japan, Singapore and Netherlands have reached Vijayawada and will be attending the oath-taking ceremony.

The entire area, which is close to Gannavaram airport, is wearing a festive look with huge pandal, cutouts of Naidu, Modi and Pawan Kalyan. The massive stage has been decorated in a traditional style with arches of mango leaves and flowers. In the background flexies of NTR, Naidu, Modi and Pawan Kalyan have been put up.

According to sources, 25 ministers will be taking oath along with Naidu on Wednesday. Meanwhile, tension is running high among the newly-elected MLAs who are aspiring for a berth in the state cabinet. Several aspirants met Naidu and presented their case. Naidu did not give any commitment to anyone and replied with a big smile. Meanwhile, the TDP core team has shortlisted about 50 names and Naidu will be selecting 25 of them.

It is learnt that Jana Sena will get three, BJP two and TDP will have 21, including Naidu. Sources said that the names of Pawan Kalyan as Deputy CM and Nadendla Manohar JSP, P Narayana and Nara Lokesh from TDP have been finalised.

As far as BJP is concerned, Naidu held consultations with Amit Shah over dinner on Tuesday night. It is said that the two names as suggested by Shah have been included in the list of those who would take oath along with Naidu. Names of three BJP leaders, Sujana Chowdary, Kamineni Srinivas and Vishnu Kumar Raju are making rounds in political circles.

Sources indicate that the NDA cabinet has given importance not only to social engineering but has also taken into consideration the loyalty of the leaders, their hard work, experience and expertise.

There will be eight BCs, two SCs, six STs, one minority, four from Kamma and four from Kapu community and three will be Reddys. Md Farooq and Vangalapudi Anita are said to be among front runners from TDP. The formula being followed in deciding the quota of MLAs is 1 post for every seven MLAs.