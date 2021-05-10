Kadapa: Octogenarian beats Covid without medication says Covid Survivor

Kadapa: Role of tablets or injections is only 30 percent in curing the Coronavirus while the remaining 70 percent depends on the patient himself. Do meditation and Pranayam, take nutritious food and exercise as suggested by doctors. Have a positive outlook and you can win over Covid-19, said Covid survivor P Nagarjuna Reddy.

While Reddy was affected by Corona during the first wave, his 85-year-old mother got affected recently during the second wave. Reddy told The Hans India that during the first wave things were panicky following which his family members had almost given up hope of his survival.

He said he got admitted to Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad. With no prescribed medicine available, it was all trial and error. Doctors and other staff were spending sleepless nights to save the patients. Their dedication towards the patients is something which needs to be specially mentioned.

During the second wave when his mother P Krishnamma a retired chairperson of State Women Finance Corporation, got infected, she was advised to get admitted in hospital in view of her age but she refused and preferred home quarantine.

She opted more for natural food, physical exercise and going to bed early and refused to use medicines.

She said, "My advice to the Covid-19 patients is stay home and not spent lakhs. Be confident, take good natural food, follow doctors advice and do some exercises.

Change your habits and you will get cured, Krishnamma. Many people are getting admitted to hospitals more out of panic than need. Try to avoid it, she adds.