Octopus Force conducts mock drill in Tirumala
Tirumala: A mock drill was conducted by the security forces in Tirumala on Thursday evening.
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, the mock drill demonstrated how to deal with terrorists’ infiltration and how to protect devotees. A mock drill was conducted at
Sudarshan Chowltry near Lepakshi Circle under the leadership of the Additional SP Ramakrishna to demonstrate how to repel terrorist attacks in Tirumala. Assault Dog Enemy Attack and Room Intervention activities were demonstrated. In this mock drill by security forces, 28 Octopus commandos, 25 TTD Vigilance sleuths, 15 police and 10 APSP personnel participated and showcased their expertise.
