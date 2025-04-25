  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Octopus Force conducts mock drill in Tirumala

Octopus Force conducts mock drill in Tirumala
x
Highlights

A mock drill was conducted by the security forces in Tirumala on Thursday evening.

Tirumala: A mock drill was conducted by the security forces in Tirumala on Thursday evening.

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, the mock drill demonstrated how to deal with terrorists’ infiltration and how to protect devotees. A mock drill was conducted at

Sudarshan Chowltry near Lepakshi Circle under the leadership of the Additional SP Ramakrishna to demonstrate how to repel terrorist attacks in Tirumala. Assault Dog Enemy Attack and Room Intervention activities were demonstrated. In this mock drill by security forces, 28 Octopus commandos, 25 TTD Vigilance sleuths, 15 police and 10 APSP personnel participated and showcased their expertise.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick