Odisha Guv lauds IIT, IISER Tirupati for a decade of excellence & innovation

Tirupati: Governor of Odisha Dr Kambhampati Hari Babu visited Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati on Monday. The visit marked a moment of reflection on the progress of two premier institutions that have emerged as academic and research leaders over the past decade.

At IIT Tirupati, Dr Hari Babu was welcomed by Director Prof KN Satyanarayana, who presented a detailed overview of the institute’s growth through a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation. The Governor interacted with Deans and Heads of Departments, acknowledging the strides made by the institute in academics, research, and infrastructure.

Reflecting on his role in the establishment of these institutions during his tenure as a Member of Parliament, Dr Hari Babu expressed his satisfaction, saying that it was heartening to see the institutions that were sanctioned during his tenure now thriving and contributing meaningfully to the country’s higher education landscape.

He offered several valuable suggestions to further strengthen the institute’s impact, including the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, timely resolution of cases under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (POSH), introduction of more industry-aligned skill development courses, and promotion of environmental sustainability. Joint Collector of Tirupati District, Shubham Bansal, and other officials were also present during the visit.

Later in the day, the Governor proceeded to IISER Tirupati, where he was welcomed by Director Prof Santanu Bhattacharya and incharge Registrar Inderpreet Singh Kohli. A detailed presentation highlighted the institute’s decade-long journey, emphasising its research milestones, educational innovation, and eco-friendly infrastructure.

In his address, the Governor applauded IISER Tirupati’s commitment to scientific excellence and sustainability.

He expressed his profound appreciation for the institute’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and particularly commended the sustainable features integrated into the campus, recognising them as a benchmark for modern educational institutions. The Governor’s visit to these institutions is part of a broader initiative to assess and understand the evolution of higher education across the country.