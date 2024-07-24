Officials asked to be alert till flood threat fades

Eluru: The recent heavy rains and floods in the district had a severe impact in Kukkunur and Velerupadu mandals, said district collector K Vetri Selvi.

Officials have been instructed to be fully alert until the effect of flooding in the district is completely reduced. About 10 villages have been badly affected due to floods and the loss to the tune of Rs 187 crore has been incurred in various departments.

As many as 5,000 people in Kukkunur and Velerupadu villages affected by the flood have been moved to 15 rehabilitation centres and food and accommodation facilities have been provided.

The people of Koida, Katkur, Narlavaram, Rudrankota, Thotakuragommu, Repakagommu, Nemalipet, Medepalli, Ramavaram, Gommugudem, Madhavaram, Lacchigudem, Kaudinyamukti and other villages have been shifted to flood relief centres.

As many as 231 houses were damaged and 30 sheep and dairy cattle died. She said that crops in 5,305 hectares were damaged and horticulture crops in 64 hectares were submerged in water.

Collector said 333 kilometres of R&B roads were damaged resulting in a loss of Rs 167 crore. Similarly, 13 roads have been damaged in relation to the Panchayat Raj department, which has resulted in a loss of Rs 75 lakh.

She said that 17 water sources were damaged in connection with minor irrigation and a loss of Rs 3 crore was incurred. RWS pipe lines and electricity lines have been damaged and the authorities have carried out repairs on a war-footing. Rice, dal, cooking oil, vegetables, water packets, milk, candles, mosquito repellents, medicines and biscuits have been distributed to the people of the flood affected villages. She said that 800 tarpaulins were provided to the families whose houses were damaged. At present, the flood situation is under control, but until the flood risk is completely reduced, central and state disaster prevention forces and boats have been kept ready.