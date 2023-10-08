Officials asked to conduct strict survey on VLPRP

Srikakulam: District collector Shrikesh B Lathkar directed officials to conduct survey strictly and accurately on Village Level Poverty Reduction Plan (VLPRP).

He organised a meeting with officials of rural development, planning, agricultural, panchayathi raj, Zilla Parishad, district water resources management agency (DWMA), agricultural, irrigation department officials at collector’s office in Srikakulam on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, collector asked officials to identify community based organisations and involve those organisations to develop particular locality or village.

During the survey, concerned teams should concentrate on employment facilities,

available services, scope for improvement of services, sources for development of the locality or village and social development of the people of the particular area or village.